<p>Moscow: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday that a Wall Street Journal report that Russia is sharing satellite imagery and improved drone technology with Iran is "fake news".</p>.Kremlin says it strongly rejects European accusations it poisoned Navalny with dart frog toxin.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russia</a> has been expanding its intelligence sharing and military cooperation with Iran, providing satellite imagery and improved drone technology to aid <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/tehran">Tehran</a>’s targeting of US forces in the region, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.</p>