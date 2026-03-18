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Kremlin says WSJ report on Russia sharing drone technology with Iran is 'fake news'

Wall ⁠Street Journal report said that Russia has been ⁠expanding ‌its intelligence sharing with ⁠Iran to aid ‌Tehran’s ‌targeting of US forces .
Last Updated : 18 March 2026, 10:39 IST
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Published 18 March 2026, 10:39 IST
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