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Missile and drone strikes kill eight in Russia and Ukraine

In Russia's ⁠Belgorod region, ‌one man was killed and another injured in a missile and drone attack that also cut power and water supplies, local authorities said ‌on Telegram.
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 13:11 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 13:11 IST
World newsUkraineRussiarussia ukraine crisis

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