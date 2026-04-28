'Pleased' to engage with Russian leadership: Iran foreign minister after talks with Putin
During the meeting, Putin hailed the Iranian people for fighting bravely and heroically for their sovereignty and said Moscow is ready to do its best to help bring peace to West Asia as soon as possible.
Pleased to engage with Russia at the highest level as the region is in major flux.
Recent events have evidenced the depth and strength of our strategic partnership. As our relationship continues to grow, we are grateful for solidarity and welcome Russia's support for diplomacy. pic.twitter.com/I1VyDSfxET