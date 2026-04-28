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'Pleased' to engage with Russian leadership: Iran foreign minister after talks with Putin

During the meeting, Putin hailed the Iranian people for fighting bravely and heroically for their sovereignty and said Moscow is ready to do its best to help bring peace to West Asia as soon as possible.
Last Updated : 28 April 2026, 12:28 IST
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Published 28 April 2026, 12:28 IST
World newsRussiaIranVladimir PutinMoscowTehran

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