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Putin accuses Ukraine of deadly attack on student dorm, orders military to prepare options

Putin said the attack had struck the dorm in Starobilsk in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region in eastern Ukraine. He said Kyiv's military must have known what it was targeting.
Last Updated : 22 May 2026, 16:14 IST
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Published 22 May 2026, 16:14 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaVladimir Putin

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