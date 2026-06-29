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Putin acknowledges fuel shortages, task force set up to ensure supplies

Putin, addressing a meeting of senior officials ⁠on fuel supply and distribution, said Russia had ‌to minimize the effects of ​Ukrainian drone strikes on oil installations linked to the shortages.
Last Updated : 29 June 2026, 01:55 IST
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Published 29 June 2026, 01:55 IST
World newsRussiafuelValdimir Putin

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