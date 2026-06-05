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Putin hails India as ‘reliable partner'; blasts West over ‘detrimental’ interference in India-Russia ties

Putin lauded India's economic growth and its independent foreign policy and said Russia is determined to expand its economic engagement with the country.
Last Updated : 04 June 2026, 19:39 IST
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Published 04 June 2026, 19:39 IST
India NewsRussiaVladimir Putin

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