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Putin says Russia will deploy new Sarmat nuclear missile this year

Putin, in televised comments, said the yield of the warhead was more than four ​times greater than any ⁠Western equivalent and its range exceeded 35,000 km (21,750 miles).
Last Updated : 12 May 2026, 15:50 IST
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Published 12 May 2026, 15:50 IST
World newsRussiaVladimir PutinMissile

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