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Putin shared with China's Xi idea of storing Iranian enriched uranium in Russia: Report

Putin ⁠shared with Xi the ‌idea ‌of ‌transporting ‌and storing Iranian enriched uranium ⁠in ⁠Russia ​during ⁠his visit to China.
Last Updated : 21 May 2026, 15:45 IST
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Published 21 May 2026, 15:45 IST
World newsChinaRussiaIranVladimir PutinXi JinpingUranium

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