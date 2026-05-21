Putin shared with China's Xi idea of storing Iranian enriched uranium in Russia: Report

<p>Moscow: Russia's President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vladimir-putin">Vladimir Putin</a> discussed the Iran conflict with Chinese President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/xi-jinping">Xi Jinping</a> during his visit to China, the Kremlin said on Thursday.</p>.Playing host to Putin & Trump, China sends message - it’s now in driver’s seat.<p>Putin shared with Xi the idea of transporting and storing Iranian enriched uranium in Russia, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was quoted by Interfax agency as saying.</p>