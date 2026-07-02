Epaper
Sign in
Epaper
Sign in
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldrussia

Russia, after heavy strike on Kyiv, says it will keep increasing pressure on Ukraine

Russia has stepped up its missile and drone attacks, especially on Kyiv, as Ukraine ⁠has intensified its ‌own drone strikes on Russia's energy sector.
Last Updated : 02 July 2026, 10:53 IST
ADVERTISEMENT
Join Us
Prefer
Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 02 July 2026, 10:53 IST
World newsUkraineRussia

Follow us on :

Follow Us