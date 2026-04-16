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Russia attacks Ukraine with drones, missiles overnight and through the day

Twelve ⁠drone strikes and one missile strike were recorded, as were 12 instances of falling debris.
Last Updated : 16 April 2026, 01:56 IST
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Published 16 April 2026, 01:56 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaattack

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