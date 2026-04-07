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Russia, China veto UN resolution on reopening Strait of Hormuz

The 15-nation UN Security Council voted on the resolution proposed by Bahrain, which got 11 votes in favour, two against and two abstentions.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 17:01 IST
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Published 07 April 2026, 17:01 IST
World newsStrait of Hormuz

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