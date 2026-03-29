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Russia concerned with possibility of US taking control of Afghan airbase, says Putin's envoy

Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy on Afghanistan, Zamir Kabulov, said that the US demand for the Bagram airbase is not new.
Last Updated : 29 March 2026, 16:50 IST
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Published 29 March 2026, 16:50 IST
World newsRussiaAfghanistan

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