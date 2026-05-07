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Russia declares ceasefire to mark World War II anniversary

Russian President Vladimir Putin had on Monday ​declared a two-day ceasefire ​would ​be observed.
Last Updated : 07 May 2026, 16:56 IST
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Published 07 May 2026, 16:56 IST
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