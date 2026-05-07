Russia declares ceasefire to mark World War II anniversary

<p>Moscow: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russia</a>'s defence ministry said on Thursday that Moscow had declared a ceasefire in the conflict with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ukraine">Ukraine</a> from midnight on May 8 until May 10 to mark the anniversary of the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War Two.</p><p>"During the celebration of the 81st anniversary of the Soviet people's victory in the Great Patriotic War, from midnight on May 8 to May 10, the Russian side is declaring a ceasefire," the ministry said on Telegram.</p><p>Russian President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vladimir-putin">Vladimir Putin</a> had on Monday declared a two-day ceasefire would be observed.</p>