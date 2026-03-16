<p>Moscow: Russian air defences intercepted and destroyed 250 Ukrainian drones targeting the capital over the weekend, Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said on Monday.</p>.<p>The mayor's remarks came as some of the major airports curtailed their operations on Monday morning.</p>.<p>"Thank you to the Ministry of Defence's Air Defence System for your professional and dedicated work," Sobyanin wrote in a social media post, noting that about 250 fixed-wing drones, directly approaching the capital or on the second line of defence, were shot down.</p>.<p>A massive Ukrainian drone attack on the city began on March 14.</p>.<p>A total of 159 unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down while approaching the capital.</p>.<p>It also led to major airports restricting operations on Monday.</p>.<p>“Due to air safety concerns, the capital's Domodedovo and Zhukovsky airports are currently accepting and dispatching aircraft in coordination with the relevant authorities,” the Moskva 24 channel said.</p>.<p>It advised passengers to check their airports’ online timetables for possible flight rescheduling.</p>.<p>Another busy airport, Vnukovo in south-west Moscow, also seemed to have been closed for air traffic as no aircraft were seen taking off or landing there. </p>