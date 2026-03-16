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Russia downs 250 Ukrainian drones attempting to attack Moscow: Mayor

A massive Ukrainian drone attack on the city began on March 14.
Last Updated : 16 March 2026, 09:21 IST
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Published 16 March 2026, 09:21 IST
World newsUkraineRussiadroneMoscow

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