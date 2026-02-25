<p>A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russian</a> court has fined Telegram 7 million roubles ($91,000) for failing to remove alcohol and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/lgbt">LGBT</a>-related content that the authorities consider unlawful, state news agency TASS reported on Wednesday.</p>.Russia blocks WhatsApp messaging service, Meta responds.<p>Russia has introduced restrictions on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/telegram">Telegram</a>, which is hugely popular for both public and private communications, over what it says is a failure by the company to delete extremist content.</p>