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Russia hits Ukraine with Oreshnik missile in one of war's biggest attacks on Kyiv

The previous two strikes had hit major cities, but Zelenskiy said this one ‌had struck Bila Tserkva, a city of 200,000 people that lies about 40 miles (64 km) from the outskirts of Kyiv.
Last Updated : 24 May 2026, 16:56 IST
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Published 24 May 2026, 16:56 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaKyivMissile

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