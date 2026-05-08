Russia says 13 airports in south halt operations due to drone attack

<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/russia">Russian </a>transport ministry said on Friday that 13 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/airports">airports</a> in Russia's south halted operations due to drone attacks.</p><p>"Operations at the regional centre in Rostov-on-Don, which manages air traffic in southern Russia, have been temporarily suspended after Ukrainian drone struck the administrative building of the ‘Southern Russia Air Navigation’ branch," the ministry said.</p>.Russia attacks Ukraine with drones, missiles overnight and through the day. <p>There were no casualties, it added.</p>