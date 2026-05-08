Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldrussia

Russia says 13 airports in south halt operations due to drone attack

'Operations ⁠at the regional centre in ⁠Rostov-on-Don, ‌which manages air traffic in ‌southern ⁠Russia,' Russian transport ministry.
Last Updated : 08 May 2026, 08:03 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 May 2026, 08:03 IST
World newsRussiaairports

Follow us on :

Follow Us