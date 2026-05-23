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Russia says 18 killed in strike on student dorm that it blamed on Ukraine

A local ⁠resident said rockets had targeted a former base and drones had then hit the student dorm, causing fires to break out.
Last Updated : 23 May 2026, 16:27 IST
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Published 23 May 2026, 16:27 IST
World newsUkraineRussiadrone

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