<p>Moscow: Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman said on Thursday that an incident with a Florida-registered speedboat off the coast of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/cuba-has-survived-66-years-of-us-led-embargoes-will-trumps-blockade-break-it-now-3909534">Cuba </a>was an ‘aggressive provocation by the United States’ aimed at escalating the situation and triggering a conflict, state-owned TASS news agency reported.</p><p>Cuban forces killed four exiles and wounded six others who sailed into Cuban waters aboard a speedboat on Wednesday and opened fire on a Cuban patrol, the Cuban government said at a time of heightened tensions with the United States.</p>.Moscow says US freed two Russian crew members from seized oil tanker at its request.<p>"This is an aggressive provocation by the United States aimed at escalating the situation and detonating a conflict," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was quoted as saying by TASS.</p>