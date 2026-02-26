Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldrussia

Russia says boat incident near Cuba is 'aggressive provocation' by US

"This is an aggressive ⁠provocation ⁠by the United States aimed at escalating the situation and detonating a conflict," Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova was ​quoted as saying by TASS.
Last Updated : 26 February 2026, 09:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 26 February 2026, 09:39 IST
World newsRussiaCuba

Follow us on :

Follow Us