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Russia says it hopes for new round of Ukraine talks with US as soon as conditions allow

Peskov ⁠said Russia had not lost interest in peace talks but added that key issues - including ‌territory - had yet to be settled.
Last Updated : 26 March 2026, 12:35 IST
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Published 26 March 2026, 12:35 IST
World newsUnited StatesUkraineRussiawar

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