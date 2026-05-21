Russia says it will support Cuba as US tightens 'noose'

<p>Moscow: Russia said on Thursday that it would provide active support to Cuba despite attempts by the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/united-states">United States</a> to intimidate and tighten the "sanctions noose" around the Communist-run island republic.</p><p>The United States announced murder charges against former President Raúl Castro on Wednesday, a major escalation in Washington's campaign against Cuba, where Castro's communists have been in charge since his late brother Fidel Castro led a revolution in 1959.</p>.US-Israeli strikes on Iran illegal: China and Russia in joint statement.<p>"We will continue to provide the most active support to the fraternal Cuban people during this extremely difficult period," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters.</p><p>"We reaffirm our full solidarity with Cuba and strongly condemn any attempts at gross interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state, intimidation, and the use of illegal unilateral restrictive measures, threats, and blackmail."</p><p>Zakharova gave no details of the support that Russia would provide but said the United States was showing its "intolerance towards any form of dissent and a cynical embodiment of the revived Monroe Doctrine."</p>