Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworldrussia

Russia says Middle East war disruption opens up new trade opportunities

Apart from oil and gas, Mishustin noted ⁠that ⁠global supplies of urea, sulphur, and helium had been disrupted.
Last Updated : 07 April 2026, 12:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 07 April 2026, 12:48 IST
World newsRussiaMoscowMiddle East

Follow us on :

Follow Us