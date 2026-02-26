<p>Moscow: Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on Thursday that any deployment of British troops in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/ukraine">Ukraine </a>would prolong the war, not end it.</p><p>France and Britain have said they intend to send troops to Ukraine once a ceasefire in the war with Russia is reached.</p> .Russia says boat incident near Cuba is 'aggressive provocation' by US.<p>British Defence Minister John Healey wrote in a weekend newspaper article: "I want to be the defence secretary who deploys British troops to Ukraine – because this will mean that this war is finally over."</p><p>Zakharova told reporters: "Contrary to Healey's misconception, the deployment of British troops to Ukraine will not mean the end of the war, but rather a prolongation of the conflict and an increase in the risk of a large-scale military confrontation involving many more states."</p><p>She repeated a warning by Russia that it would see any foreign troops in Ukraine as legitimate targets.</p>