<p>Modscow: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russia's </a>Defence Ministry said on Sunday that Ukraine had violated a ceasefire by launching drones and artillery strikes against Russian troops, <em>Interfax</em> news agency reported.</p><p>Over the past 24 hours, Russia has shot down 57 Ukrainian drones, the ministry said, adding that Moscow was observing the ceasefire.</p>.Putin believes Russia-Ukraine war is coming to an end.<p>Russian troops had "responded in kind" to Ukraine's actions, it said, launching attacks with multiple launch rocket systems and mortars.</p><p>Earlier, Ukraine accused Russia of conducting drone strikes and nearly 150 battlefield clashes over the past 24 hours despite the US-brokered ceasefire.</p><p><em>Reuters</em> could not immediately verify the battlefield reports.</p>