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Russia says Ukraine violates ceasefire by launching drones and artillery attacks: Report

Over the past 24 hours, Russia has shot ⁠down ‌57 Ukrainian drones, the ministry said, adding ‌that Moscow was ⁠observing the ceasefire.
Last Updated : 10 May 2026, 10:30 IST
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Published 10 May 2026, 10:30 IST
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