<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russia</a>'s Defence Ministry said on Sunday its air defence units had intercepted 170 drones over various parts of central and southern Russia over a four-hour period, including two drones headed for Moscow.</p><p>No damage or casualties were reported.</p>.West Asia conflict | Is Russia providing Iran with intel to target US military bases?.<p>The ministry figures, higher than average, covered the period of 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. (1100-1500 GMT). The highest number - 73 - was recorded in Bryansk region bordering Ukraine.</p><p>Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin, writing on Telegram, also reported two drones downed while heading for the capital, with emergency crews examining fragments at the point of impact.</p>