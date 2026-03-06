<p>Russia is providing Iran with intelligence that could help it target US military assets in West Asia, a report in <em>The Washington Post</em> cited some American officials as saying, raising concerns that the rapidly escalating conflict is drawing in another major power.</p><p> <em><strong>Track live updates of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/us-israel-strike-iran-live-updates-uali-khamenei-killed-donald-trump-iran-retaliatory-strikes-uae-abu-dhabi-middle-east-west-asia-conflict-news-alerts-iran-regime-change-donald-trump-tehran-blasts-doha-attack-iran-missile-drone-attacks-lebanon-under-attack-3-3921991/">West Asian conflict</a>.</strong></em></p><p>Three officials familiar with the matter said Moscow has shared information on the locations of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/more-tankers-come-under-attack-as-us-iran-conflict-spreads-in-the-region-3920942">US military platforms, including warships</a> and aircraft operating in the region, the <a href="https://www.washingtonpost.com/national-security/2026/03/06/russia-iran-intelligence-us-targets/">report</a> said. The intelligence assistance, they said, has been passed since the conflict intensified following US and Israeli strikes on Iranian targets over the weekend.</p><p>The extent of Russia’s support remains unclear, but officials suggested the information could help Iran carry out more precise strikes against American positions. </p><p>Iran has launched hundreds of missiles and thousands of one-way attack drones at US military facilities, diplomatic sites and civilian targets across the region since the fighting began. Several American personnel were killed in one such drone strike in Kuwait earlier this week.</p><p>Analysts say intelligence from Russia, which has more advanced surveillance and satellite capabilities, could significantly enhance Tehran’s ability to identify and strike military infrastructure such as radar systems, command centres and logistical facilities.</p>.Iran war chokes aid corridors, obstructing global relief efforts.<p>The reports come as Moscow publicly accused Washington and Tel Aviv of fuelling a broader regional war. Russia on Thursday said the United States and Israel were attempting to drag Arab countries into a wider West Asia conflict by provoking Iran into attacking targets across the region.</p><p>Several Gulf Arab states, close US allies that also maintain working ties with Moscow, have faced Iranian drone and missile attacks since US and Israeli forces launched strikes on Iran on Saturday.</p><p>The growing hostilities have also triggered scrutiny over civilian casualties. US military investigators are examining an apparent strike on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/us/us-investigation-points-to-likely-us-responsibility-in-iran-school-strike-report-3921604">an Iranian girls’ school</a> that killed dozens of children over the weekend, two US officials told Reuters.</p><p>According to the officials, early assessments suggest it is likely that US forces were responsible for the strike, though the investigation has not yet reached a final conclusion.</p><p>US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth confirmed on Wednesday that the military was reviewing the incident. Officials said the inquiry remains ongoing and new evidence could still emerge that either confirms US involvement or points to another party.</p><p>The exchange of intelligence between Russia and Iran would mark a significant shift in the geopolitical dynamics surrounding the conflict, which has already drawn in multiple regional actors and threatens to widen further across West Asia.</p><p>Even so, analysts say Moscow appears unlikely to become directly involved militarily, as it remains heavily focused on its war in Ukraine.</p>