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Russia to have its own contacts with China's Xi Jinping: Kremlin as Trump visits Beijing

Earlier, Peskov had said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would visit China soon and that the preparations for the trip were already underway.
Last Updated : 14 May 2026, 14:25 IST
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Published 14 May 2026, 14:25 IST
World newsUSChinaRussiaVladimir PutinXi JinpingDonald Trump

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