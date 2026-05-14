<p>Russia on Thursday said it looked forward to its own contracts with <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/china">Chinese</a> President Xi Jinping. </p><p>"We are expecting our own separate contacts with Xi Jinping, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said. </p><p>This comes as US President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald%20trump">Donald Trump</a> met Xi in Beijing on Thursday. The Kremlin spokesperson was asked if there would be contacts between Beijing and Moscow about the outcome of Trump's visit.</p><p>Earlier, Peskov had said that Russian President Vladimir Putin would visit China soon and that the preparations for the trip were already underway. </p>.US President Donald Trump, Chinese leader Xi Jinping agree Strait of Hormuz 'should remain open': White House .<p>Meanwhile, Trump described his meeting with Xi as the “biggest summit ever”. The two leaders held a first round of discussions for over two hours, discussing a wide range of issues, including the war in Iran and bilateral trade frictions.</p><p>"There are those who say this is maybe the biggest summit ever," Trump said in his opening remarks while having talks with Xi at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.</p><p>Trump, who is on a three-day visit to China, said that the two nations had worked out the differences, adding that they would have a "fantastic future" together.</p><p>"It's an honour to be your friend and the relationship between China and the USA is going to be better than ever before," he said.</p><p>Meanwhile, XI said this would be a "historic and a landmark" year that opens up a new chapter in China-US relations. </p><p>China and the US have more common interests than differences, the Chinese president said in his opening remarks.</p><p>Xi said China and the the US should be partners instead of rivals, adding that the two countries should help each other succeed and prosper together, and find the right way for major countries to get along well with each other.</p><p>Apart from the West Asia crisis, the leaders of the two largest economies were also expected to talk on trade and tariffs, Artificial Intelligence and technology, Taiwan and US' arms sales to Taipei, and rare earths supply chains, among other things.</p>