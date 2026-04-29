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Russia to remain in OPEC+, hopes UAE exit does not spell end of group

Russia joined OPEC+ in 2016. The group ‌produced nearly half the world's oil and oil liquids last year.
Last Updated : 29 April 2026, 12:05 IST
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Published 29 April 2026, 12:05 IST
World newsRussiaOPEC+

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