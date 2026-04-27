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Russian diesel cargoes rerouted from Brazil as global prices surge

The Cameroon-flagged Flora ⁠1, which loaded about 37,000 metric tons of diesel at Primorsk port on March 31, is now sailing toward the Suez Canal.
Last Updated : 27 April 2026, 10:21 IST
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Published 27 April 2026, 10:21 IST
World newsRussiaBrazildiesel

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