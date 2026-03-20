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Russian drones hit two foreign-flagged ships in Ukraine's Odesa region: Governor

Two people ‌were wounded, and also a grain ⁠silo ⁠and administrative buildings were hit in the overnight attack.
Last Updated : 20 March 2026, 07:05 IST
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Published 20 March 2026, 07:05 IST
World newsUkraineRussiadrone

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