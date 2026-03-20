<p>Kyiv: A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia-ukraine-war">Russian drone attack </a>damaged two foreign-flagged commercial vessels in Ukraine's southern Odesa region, Oleh Kiper, the regional governor, said on Friday.</p>.Russian drones hit apartment buildings in Ukraine's Odesa port.<p>Two civilian commercial ships under the flags of Palau and Barbados were moored and loaded with grains, Kiper said. Two people were wounded, and also a grain silo and administrative buildings were hit in the overnight attack, he said.</p>