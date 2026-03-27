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Russian jailed in UK for attacking woman after Trump's son alerted police

The 20-year-old youngest ​son of Donald Trump told police that he had called the victim at her home in London in January last year from the US and ​saw she was ⁠being attacked.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 13:52 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 13:52 IST
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