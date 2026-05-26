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Homeworldrussia

Russia's Putin provides debt relief to new Ukraine war recruits and their families

On Monday, Putin also signed a decree ​indefinitely extending rental rights ​for state land for those fighting in Ukraine.
Last Updated : 26 May 2026, 01:08 IST
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Published 26 May 2026, 01:08 IST
World newsRussiaVladimir PutinwarUkrain

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