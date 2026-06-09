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Three, including 70-year-old woman, killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region

Two men, one 70 years old and one 50, and a 70-year-old woman died in ​the attack on ⁠Chuhuiv.
Last Updated : 09 June 2026, 01:28 IST
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Published 09 June 2026, 01:28 IST
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