Three, including 70-year-old woman, killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine's Kharkiv region

<p>Three people were killed in a<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia-ukraine-war"> Russian attack</a> on the town of Chuhuiv in Ukraine's northeastern Kharkiv region, regional governor Oleh Syniehubov said on the Telegram messaging app on Tuesday, with emergency services working to extinguish a fire.</p><p>Two men, one 70 years old and one 50, and a 70-year-old woman died in the attack on Chuhuiv, he said.</p><p>In the regional capital, close to the Russian border and also called Kharkiv, six people were injured after the shelling, with a utility building damaged and fires breaking out around the city, Mayor Ihor Terekhov said on Telegram.</p>.Five dead in Russian attacks in Ukraine's southern Kherson region.<p>The attacks came as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was returning to Kyiv from talks in London with the leaders of Britain, France and Germany on how to move forward with a settlement of the four-year-old war.</p><p>U.S.-led peace efforts between Ukraine and Russia have stalled as Washington is focused on finding a solution to the Iran war.</p><p>Zelenskiy said on Monday he had a "positive" conversation with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, praising what he called their readiness to work on a settlement of the Ukraine war in the coming weeks.</p>