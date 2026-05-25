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Ukraine says it hit oil pumping station in Russia's Vladimir region

Ukraine's SBU security service said, 'It supplies fuel to major oil depots around Moscow and to Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, ⁠and ‌Vnukovo airports.'
Last Updated : 25 May 2026, 00:26 IST
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Published 25 May 2026, 00:26 IST
World newsUkraineRussia

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