Ukraine says it hit oil pumping station in Russia's Vladimir region

<p>Ukraine's SBU security service said its drones attacked an oil pumping dispatch station in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russia</a>'s Vladimir region on Sunday, adding that the facility was an important node in pumping oil products southwest to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/moscow">Moscow</a> and its surrounding area.</p><p>"It supplies fuel to major oil depots around Moscow and to Sheremetyevo, Domodedovo, and Vnukovo airports," the SBU said in a statement on social media. It added that a fire over an area spanning 800 square metres (8,600 square feet) was recorded after the strike.</p>.Falling drone debris triggers fire at oil terminal in Russia's Novorossiysk.<p>The governor of Vladimir Region, Alexander Avdeyev, said in a social media post that the fire near the town of Kameshkovo had been extinguished.</p><p>Avdeyev's post, quoted by <em>Interfax</em> news agency, referred only to the fire being at an infrastructure site and gave no indication that it was linked to the oil industry. </p>