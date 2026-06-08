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Ukrainian drone kills one in Russia-annexed Crimea, Moscow-installed governor says

The most recent Ukrainian drone strikes, attacking fuel infrastructure, have forced the Russian-controlled Crimea ​to tighten its rationing of fuel ​supplies.
Last Updated : 08 June 2026, 02:33 IST
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Published 08 June 2026, 02:33 IST
UkraineRussiadronewar

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