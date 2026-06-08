Ukrainian drone kills one in Russia-annexed Crimea, Moscow-installed governor says

<p>A <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/russia/vladimir-putin-says-he-currently-sees-no-reason-to-meet-ukraine-president-volodymyr-zelenskyy-4029040">Ukrainian </a>drone struck a train in Crimea, killing its assistant driver and injuring the driver, the peninsula's Russian-installed governor Sergei Aksyonov said in a Telegram post early on Monday.</p><p>Passengers on the train, commuting between Moscow and Simferopol, the main city of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/world/russia/russian-president-vladimir-putin-pitches-sukhoi-su-57-stealth-jet-to-india-4028490">Russia</a>-annexed Black Sea Crimea peninsula, were not harmed, Aksyonov added.</p><p>Russia seized and annexed Crimea in 2014 - long before its 2022 full-scale invasion of Ukraine - after public protests in Kyiv prompted a Moscow-friendly president to flee Ukraine. Crimea is a popular destination for Russian tourists.</p>.India’s spice exports dip 33% due to West Asia conflict, Ukraine war.<p>Drone raid sirens were sounded in the early hours of Monday in the Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, a major export hub for oil and grains in Russia's Krasnodar region about a two-hour drive from the bridge Moscow built to connect to Crimea, local authorities said on Telegram.</p><p>The most recent Ukrainian drone strikes, attacking fuel infrastructure, have forced the Russian-controlled Crimea to tighten its rationing of fuel supplies.</p><p>Reuters could not independently verify all the reports.</p>