<p>The 17th century St Andrew's Church, part of a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/unesco">UNESCO</a> World Heritage site, came under a Russian attack in the western Ukrainian city of Lviv on Tuesday, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko said.</p><p>"Russia is attacking a crowded city centre in broad daylight. Just minutes ago, Russian-Iranian drones struck the city of Lviv," she said on X.</p>.<p>Local officials said earlier that two people had been injured in the rare daytime Russian attack.</p>