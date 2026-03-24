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UNESCO heritage site came under Russian attack in Lviv, says Ukrainian PM

She said, 'Russia ‌is attacking a crowded ‌city centre ⁠in broad daylight. Just minutes ago, ‌Russian-Iranian ‌drones struck the city ‌of Lviv.'
Last Updated : 24 March 2026, 16:35 IST
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Published 24 March 2026, 16:35 IST
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