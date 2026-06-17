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Homeworldrussia

US quietly allows waiver on Russian oil to expire

During the war on Iran, Trump's administration waived US sanctions on the Russian oil to help vulnerable economies deal with the energy crisis.
Last Updated : 17 June 2026, 16:01 IST
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Published 17 June 2026, 16:01 IST
World newsUSRussiaOil

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