Vladimir Putin says he currently sees no reason to meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

<p>Saint Petersburg:<strong> </strong>Russian President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/putin">Vladimir Putin</a> said on Friday he currently saw no reason to meet Volodymyr Zelenskyy after the Ukrainian president published an open letter proposing they hold face-to-face talks to agree an end to the war.</p><p>The Kremlin chief said Zelenskyy's letter was rude in parts and did not come across as sincere offer to hold talks.</p><p>"This letter contains some rather rude remarks. Was it a way to create the conditions for a face-to-face meeting or a way not to set up a face-to-face meeting? I think it was the second," said Putin.</p>.In open letter, Zelenskyy invites Putin to talks to end the war.<p>Asked on stage at Russia's annual economic forum whether he would meet the Ukrainian leader, Putin said: "I don't see any point for now."</p><p>In a meeting with international media a day earlier, Putin stuck to his hardline stance on the war and said his troops were advancing on the battlefield every day. But he also said US President<a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/donald-trump"> Donald Trump's </a>proposals for peace could end the fighting if Kyiv was ready to compromise. Both sides accuse the other of refusing to compromise.</p><p>Earlier on Friday, Russian nationalists dismissed Zelenskyy's letter as a malicious public relations stunt designed to stir up discontent inside Russia rather than end the war. <br></p>