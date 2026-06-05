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Vladimir Putin says he currently sees no reason to meet Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

The Kremlin chief said Zelenskyy's letter was rude in parts and did not come across ​as sincere offer ⁠to hold talks.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 15:56 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 15:56 IST
World newsUkraineRussiaVolodymyr ZelenskyyPutin

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