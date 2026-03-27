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'Will fight on': Putin asks oligarchs to donate to Russia's budget as cost of Ukraine war soars: Reports

It said Putin met top ​Russia's businessmen behind closed doors ⁠on Thursday.
Last Updated : 27 March 2026, 07:05 IST
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Published 27 March 2026, 07:05 IST
World newsRussiaVladimir PutinRussia-Ukraine war

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