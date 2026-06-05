Will Vladimir Putin stay in office till 2036? 'Too soon to say, only God knows', says Russian President

<p>Russian President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/putin">Vladimir Putin </a>on Thursday brushed aside speculation about whether he intends to remain in office until 2036, saying it was far too soon to discuss the matter and that "only God knows" whether he would be healthy enough to continue serving until then.</p><p>The 73-year-old leader, who has dominated <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/russia">Russian politics</a> since 1999 and has been President since 2012 following an earlier stint in the Kremlin, made the remarks during an interaction with journalists.</p><p>Responding to a question on whether he planned to stay in power through 2036, Putin said: "I don't think about the next polls. Only God knows whether I'll have enough health. Whether I, you and all who gathered here will have the health to live until tomorrow, the day after tomorrow, or even more so to solve some of the tasks that we're faced with and to achieve the goals that we're setting."</p>.Russian President Vladimir Putin pitches Sukhoi Su-57 stealth jet to India.<p>Putin secured another six-year presidential term in 2024 and noted that Russia's Constitution allows him to seek re-election again when the next presidential vote is held in 2030.</p><p>"According to the Constitution, I may get re-elected until 2036. But it is too early, too premature to talk about that. I'm perfectly honest. I am not even thinking about that. I'm being perfectly honest with you," he said.</p><p>Putin first became Russia's Prime Minister in 1999 before winning the presidency in 2000. He was re-elected in 2004 and later returned to the position between 2008 and 2012 due to constitutional term limits. During that period, Russia amended its Constitution to extend the presidential term from four years to six years.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>