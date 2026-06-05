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Will Vladimir Putin stay in office till 2036? 'Too soon to say, only God knows', says Russian President

Putin secured another six-year presidential term in 2024 and noted that Russia's Constitution allows him to seek re-election again when the next presidential vote is held in 2030.
Last Updated : 05 June 2026, 12:52 IST
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Published 05 June 2026, 12:52 IST
World newsRussiaVladimir Putin

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