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Zelenskyy says 'Moscow will burn' if Russian strikes continue

At least 10 people were killed on ‌Monday across Ukraine in a drone and missile attack ⁠that damaged the 1,000-year-old Kyiv Pechersk Lavra monastery.
Last Updated : 18 June 2026, 12:38 IST
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Published 18 June 2026, 12:38 IST
World newsRussiaVolodymyr ZelenskyyMoscowStrike

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