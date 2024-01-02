Russian air strikes on Kyiv and Kharkiv kill two, wound dozens: Ukrainian officials

Kyiv: Heavy Russian missile and drone strikes on Kyiv and the northeastern city of Kharkiv killed two civilians, wounded dozens and caused widespread damage on Tuesday, Ukrainian officials said.

The attacks struck residential buildings and civilian infrastructure, hours after President Vladimir Putin said an air strike on the Russian city of Belgorod that Moscow said killed 24 civilians and blamed on Ukraine "will not go unpunished".

Russia has stepped up air strikes on Ukraine over the New Year period, and on Friday conducted its largest air attack of the almost two-year-old war on Ukraine, killing at least 39 people.