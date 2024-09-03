Russian attacks kill 3, target railway infrastructure, Ukraine says

Kyiv: An eight-year-old boy was among two people killed in Russian attacks on Ukraine's southeastern Zaporizhzhia region overnight, while a third person died in a missile attack on the central city of Dnipro, Ukrainian officials said.

Russia also attacked railways infrastructure in two regions and an energy facility in the northern region of Chernihiv, Ukrainian authorities said.

The interior ministry said the overnight strike on a hotel complex in Zaporizhzhia killed a woman and her son, injuring her husband and teenage daughter, who is receiving intensive care.

The explosion sounded minutes after the air alert came on, Anna Savchenko, an employee at the gas station near the hotel, told Reuters.

"We did not have time to hide anywhere. We heard a very powerful explosion and people screaming," Savchenko said.