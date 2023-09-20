Russian attacks kill nine and destroy aid, Ukrainian officials say

Lviv is hundreds of miles from the front lines and has largely been spared the worst violence of the war, though it has been hit by deadly strikes. But Tuesday’s attack on the city, which is 40 miles from Ukraine’s border with Poland, comes amid increasing concerns about Russian assaults close to the territory of countries that are members of the NATO. Because NATO members are protected under the alliance's commitment to mutual defense, which considers an attack on one member as an attack on all, the close brushes raise the specter of the war spilling over into a broader conflict.