Russian attacks kill three in Zaporizhzhia, three in Donetsk region, officials say

<p>Kyiv: Russian attacks on Monday killed three people in the southern Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhia and three in Donetsk region near the front line in the 2-1/2-year-old war against Russia, regional governors said.</p><p>Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov, writing on Telegram, said a morning strike on a residential district killed three people.</p><p>In Donetsk region further east, Governor Vadym Filashkin said Russian shelling killed two people in Myrnohrad, a town just east of Pokrovsk, a target of the advance westward by Russian forces. One person was killed in Kurakhove, another focal point of Russian attacks.</p> .<p>Reuters could not independently verify the incidents. Russia denies targeting civilians but has regularly fired missiles and drones at towns and cities far behind the front lines. </p>