Russian attacks kill three in Zaporizhzhia, three in Donetsk region, officials say

Zaporizhzhia Governor Ivan Fedorov, writing on Telegram, said a morning strike on a residential district killed three people.
Reuters
Last Updated : 22 October 2024, 01:45 IST

Published 22 October 2024, 01:45 IST
