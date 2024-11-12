Russian attacks kill three, injure 19 in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region

<p>Kyiv: Russian attacks on Monday killed three in Ukraine's central-east Dnipropetrovsk region and injured at least 19, with more people likely trapped under rubble, officials said.</p><p>Shelling by artillery killed two people in Nikopol, a frequent Russian target, and injured five more, regional governor Serhiy Lysak said on the Telegram messenger platform.</p><p>A medical facility, a cafe and shops were damaged, he added.</p><p>In the city of Kryvyi Rih, a woman's body was pulled from under rubble after a missile attack on a residential building, Lysak said. Her three children could still be trapped, he said.</p>.Ukraine cuts power in Kyiv and other regions due to threat of attack.<p>Earlier, Lysak said at least 14 people were injured, including a 10-year-old girl and an 11-year-old boy.</p><p>The attack destroyed apartments from the first to the fifth floors, he added.</p><p>The building's smashed roof and collapsed floors covered in smoke could be seen on images shared by officials.</p><p>"Every day, every night, Russia unleashes the same terror. More and more civilian objects are being targeted. Russia only wants to continue the war, and each of its strikes negates any claims of diplomacy from Russia," President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on X.</p><p>He released a fresh appeal to allies for weapons supplies and "stronger global support" to repel Russian aggression. </p>