Russian bomb strikes Kharkiv apartment building, 41 injured, official says

Kyiv: A Russian-guided bomb struck a multi-storey apartment building on Sunday in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, triggering a fire and injuring at least 41 people, the region's governor said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said the latest attack underscored the need for Ukraine's Western partners to provide weapons and air defence systems and permission to use weaponry on targets deep inside Russia to save lives.

Oleh Syniehubov, governor of Kharkiv region in northeastern Ukraine, said on Telegram that rescue operations were proceeding, with 12 people in hospital, three in serious condition. He said residents could be trapped under rubble.

Syniehubov posted photos of heavy damage to the top four of five storeys of the building, with smoke and fire billowing out of blown-out windows.