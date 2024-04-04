Russian drone attack kills five in Ukraine's Kharkiv, officials say

Russian drones hit residences early on Thursday in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second largest city, killing five people, including rescue workers hit in a repeat strike at the site of one attack, officials said.

Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov, writing on the Telegram messaging app, said four people died at the scene of one attack, at least three of them rescue workers killed after they had arrived at the scene and a new strike occurred. Five people were injured.

One person was killed in a strike on private homes in another city district, Terekhov said.

Kharkiv Regional Governor Oleh Synehubov said at least four strikes had hit the city and the top floors of one apartment building had been damaged. Three people were in hospital, with one in serious condition, he said.