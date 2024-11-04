Home
Russian drone attack sparks park fire in Ukraine's Kyiv, mayor says

The drone wreckage caused a fire in the Muromets park in the Desnianskyi district in Kyiv's northeast and set some grass ablaze on the embankment of the Dnipro River across from the park.
Reuters
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 02:22 IST

Published 04 November 2024, 02:22 IST
