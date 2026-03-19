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Russian drones hit apartment buildings in Ukraine's Odesa port

Three people were injured, he ​said, including two ⁠being treated in hospital.
Last Updated : 19 March 2026, 02:34 IST
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Published 19 March 2026, 02:34 IST
World newsUkraineRussia

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